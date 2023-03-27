Xcel Energy leak: ‘Fish kill’ caused by temperature change in Mississippi River

Two weeks after notifying the public of a leak at its Monticello nuclear plant that initially occurred in November 2022, and a week after the announcement to temporarily shut the power plant down, Xcel Energy announced a temperature-related ‘fish kill’ in the Mississippi River.

On March 27, Xcel Energy notified the state duty officer with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) that a change in water temperature led to the death of 230 fish near its Monticello nuclear power plant location.

"When a plant is running, it warms the water in the nearby river, keeping fish active," Xcel Energy explained in a statement about the occurrence. "When a plant is taken offline, the river cools down. Fish are affected by the change in water temperature. While we powered down the plant slowly to mitigate the impacts to fish in the river, 230 fish have died."

The affected fish types so far include bass, channel catfish, common carp, and one or more species of sucker fish, according to the announcement.

Xcel Energy says the fishkill was not caused by the tritium leak itself.