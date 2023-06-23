Wyoming police investigating fatal hit-and-run, suspect in custody

A 51-year-old woman in Wyoming, Minnesota, died after being hit by a pickup truck following what is being described as a "domestic disturbance."

The Wyoming Police Department says the incident happened around 10:22 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Holiday Station Store on the 26000 block of Kettle River Boulevard.

Police say a car driven by a 37-year-old man, known to the victim, struck the woman following a domestic disturbance. Responding paramedics administered live-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

Police say the suspect contacted them Friday morning and was taken into custody without incident.

Neither the suspect's name nor the victims have been released yet.