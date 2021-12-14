Expand / Collapse search
Wright County completes investigation into complaint against school resource officer

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Wright County
FOX 9

BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX 9) - After nearly three months, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office has completed their investigation into a complaint against one of their deputies who works as a school resource officer.

In September, the sheriff’s office confirmed a complaint had been received regarding the deputy and they were investigating. The deputy was assigned to the department’s school resource unit and had been working at a school in Wright County.

The sheriff will now review all investigative materials and will make the final call. They will also decide if any disciplinary action will be taken.