Wright County Sheriff's Office investigating complaint against school resource officer

The third-largest sheriff's office in the state of Minnesota is investigating a complaint against one of their deputies who works as a school resource officer.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirms a complaint has been received regarding the deputy and that complaint is under investigation.

The deputy is assigned to the department's school resource unit and works at a school in Wright County.

As of Thursday, the school confirms they are still working there.

Per the Wright County Sheriff's Office policy manual, if a complaint made against an employee is serious, the employee can be placed on administrative leave, but it's not required. If criminal allegations are made against an employee, the sheriff can also call in an outside agency to help investigate, but it's up to the sheriff to make that determination.

FOX 9 did reach out to the deputy who is the subject of the complaint, but they hung up the phone before answering any questions.