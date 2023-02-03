Bobi, 30-year-old dog in Portugal, breaks record for world's oldest dog ever

article

Sorry, Spike. There is a new "world’s oldest dog" in the record books, and he lives on his family’s farm in Portugal.

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, was born on May 11, 1992, in the village of Conqueiros near the city of Leiria. He was 30 years and 266 days old on Feb. 1, making him officially the world’s oldest living dog — and the oldest dog ever recorded by Guinness World Records.

A Rafeiro do Alentejo is a breed of livestock guardian dog with an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years, GWR said.

Bobi, a Rafeiro do Alentejo from Portugal, is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: Guinness World Records)

The new title was announced on Thursday, just weeks after a Chihuahua mix from Ohio named Spike had been given the title of world’s oldest living dog at 23 years and 43 days.

GWR said the previous record holder for the oldest dog ever recorded was Bluey, an Australian cattle dog, who lived to 29 years and 5 months before passing away in November 1939.

Bobi’s owner Leonel was only 8 years old when the dog was born and described the animal as "one of a kind." Leonel shared many fond memories with his four-legged friend throughout the years, including playing and walking to school together.

In 1992, Bobi was registered with the Serviço Medico-Veterinário do Município de Leiria (Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria), which confirmed Bobi’s birth date, according to the record-keeping company. It added that the dog’s age was additionally verified by SIAC, a pet database authorized by the Portuguese government and managed by Portugal’s national union of veterinarians.

Bobi was described by his family as a very calm and sociable dog who loves playing with his four cat siblings. He generally spends his days going on walks, eating, and sleeping, but his family told GWR that his favorite activity is wandering around the farmland and pine trees where he lives.

Bobi also loves to eat and usually eats the same food as his owners, according to GWR — which added that they’re "careful to make sure it’s unseasoned and dog-friendly."

In 2018, the elderly dog suffered a "health scare" but pulled through and now lives a normal life, despite some difficulties with eyesight and walking, according to the record-keeping company. His family believes the secret to his longevity is his life in the countryside in a calm, peaceful environment, surrounded by nature, GWR said.

"Bobi has been a warrior for all these years, only he knows how he's been holding on, it must not be easy because the average dog’s life span is not that high and if he spoke only he could explain this success," Leonel said in a statement. "We are very happy and grateful to life for allowing us, after 30 years, to have Bobi in our daily lives."

Leonel added that seeing Bobi's long life recognized by Guinness World Records brings "an immense joy."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.