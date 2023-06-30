Woman's remains found in storage unit, Maplewood man charged with murder

The investigation of missing Manijeh Starren is being investigated as a homicide after her remains were found inside a storage unit, the St. Paul Police Department said on Friday.

Ramsey County prosecutors charged Joseph Jorgenson, 40, on Friday with second-degree intentional murder in connection to "Mani" Starren's death. Charges say her remains were found in a storage unit.

Police are expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the investigation.

A family member reported Starrens missing on May 1 and last heard from her in mid-April. Charging documents say police found human remains inside a Woodbury storage unit.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.