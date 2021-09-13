Woman who wanted Chicago hospital to treat her COVID-19 with Ivermectin, dies

A Jefferson Park woman who demanded a Chicago hospital treat her COVID-19 diagnosis with a controversial drug has died.

Veronica Wolski, 64, who was hospitalized two weeks ago, died early Monday at Amita Resurrection Health Medical Center, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Wolski, a popular QAnon advocate known for displaying banners about anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, became the center of attention last week after complaining that the medical center would not treat her with Ivermectin after she contracted COVID-19.

Wolski took to social media in the wake of the decision and many of her supporters demanded she receive the drug which is primarily used to treat parasites in animals. It can also be prescribed to people with parasitic infections.

Amita Resurrection Health Medical Center began taking heat, receiving "numerous calls and emails (well into the hundreds) associated with this patient’s care."

The hospital released a statement last week saying their priority has been the health and safety of patients and there will be no further comment.

There are renewed warnings from doctors against taking Ivermectin for COVID-19.

Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she is familiar with the drug. She urged the public not to take a medicine meant for animals.

"Really really really clear, that in no case, should anybody try to take a veterinary formula ever of any medication and unfortunately, this is what we've been seeing," Arwady said. "People have been trying to buy veterinary formulations of this deworming medication. So they're taking doses that are dosed for horses or cows and we have seen people have liver problems and nausea, all kinds of issues."

"I'm a little surprised I guess that there are people who want to take a veterinary medicine that is not FDA approved but then don't want to take the vaccine that has had really widespread human trials and is approved," Arwady said.

The American Medical Association, the FDA, CDC and even the drug manufacturer have also issued warnings that it should not be used to treat COVID-19.

Supporters of Wolski say they will hold the hospital responsible for her death.

Dr. June McCoy from Northwestern Medicine told FOX 32 News last week that Ivermectin can be dangerous and even deadly for people.

"It’s been used to treat parasitic infections. Things like tapeworm, hookworm, thread warm, you’ll see these a lot in third world countries, but it’s not approved for viral infections," she said.

Still, Ivermectin continues to be a drug-of-choice for COVID patients.

"I know it seems really strange to us, hearing these stories, but people are desperate," said McKoy.

Experts advise getting the vaccine to avoid getting COVID-19 in the first place.

