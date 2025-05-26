Darnella Frazier 5 years after George Floyd’s murder: ‘We did not forget’

The Brief Darnella Frazier was at the site of the encounter where Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, recording the video that later sparked worldwide protest and efforts for police reform. On the five-year anniversary of his death, she has taken to social media to say his legacy has not been forgotten. Minneapolis officials say they continue to work toward police reform in Minneapolis, despite uncertainty at the federal level.



Five years after George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, the woman who filmed the video that showed the majority of the encounter – that led to subsequent protests throughout the city in the following days – says in a new social media post that she has not forgotten the encounter, and has no plans to stay silent.

George Floyd anniversary

Darnella Frazier post:

On May 25, 2020, Darnella Frazier recorded a portion of the encounter between Floyd and Chauvin, during which Floyd is pinned under Chauvin’s knee for a little more than 9 minutes - later determined to be a contributing factor in his death. Frazier later testified during Chauvin’s trial.

In a social media post, Frazier is recalling the legacy of Floyd since the fateful encounter.

"Just imagine how he’d feel knowing he’s still remembered and his name is still being honored, his story is still being told, his pictures are still being displayed, and his memorial is still a powerful memory," the post says in part.

Describing the scene she saw while recording, Frazier went on to address the aftermath in the day and years that followed.

"We did not forget about what happened to you. We crowded the streets behind you. We did not forget your cry’s. We marched and demanded justice for you. We did not forget how your life was taken from you," the post says, before concluding that she will "never be silent."

Several events were held leading up to the anniversary of Floyd's death, including a festival featuring food vendors and music at George Floyd Square, that ended with a vigil and prayer.

What's next:

Created to institute systemic police reforms in the aftermath of Floyd's death, the Department of Justice filed a motion last week to dismiss the federal consent decree against the City of Minneapolis.



However, Minneapolis Mayor Frey said the city will move forward with policing reform regardless of what is decided at the federal level, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara has also expressed the department is committed to change. The city also has a separate consent decree agreement with the State of Minnesota.