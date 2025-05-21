DOJ files motion to dismiss Minneapolis consent decree

The Brief The Department of Justice is asking a judge to dismiss its federal consent decree against the City of Minneapolis. If dismissed, the City of Minneapolis still has an agreement in place with the state. The state agreement also requires the police department to make major reforms.



The Department of Justice has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss the federal consent decree against the City of Minneapolis created in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing.

Dismissing the federal consent decree

What we know:

A motion filed Wednesday morning asked the court to dismiss with prejudice the settlement between the government and the City of Minneapolis. The agreement, which forced police reforms by the city, was the result of an investigation launched after George Floyd's death.

The motion explains: "After an extensive review by current Department of Justice and Civil Rights Division leadership, the United States no longer believes that the proposed consent decree would be in the public interest. The United States therefore does not wish to pursue this action any longer and hereby withdraws its support, agreement and concurrence with the Joint Motion for Approval of Settlement. The United States will no longer prosecute this matter."

Timeline:

The consent decree was just approved by the city council in January. However, earlier this year, the DOJ filed motions to pause court proceedings.

What does this mean?

Local perspective:

If granted, the motion means the federal consent decree would be vacated. However, the city also has a separate agreement in place with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights that will still be in effect.

Speaking with FOX 9, state officials said the removal of the federal agreement "doesn't have any meaningful impact" on reform efforts. The state consent decree also forces the City of Minneapolis to make major policing reforms.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights said:

"While the Department of Justice walks away from their federal consent decree nearly five years from the murder of George Floyd, our Department and the state court consent decree isn’t going anywhere," said MDHR Commissioner Rebecca Lucero. "Under the state agreement, the City and MPD must make transformational changes to address race-based policing. The tremendous amount of work that lies ahead for the City, including MPD, cannot be understated. And our Department will be here every step of the way."

What does the federal consent decree require?

The backstory:

The decree followed a Department of Justice investigation that found the City of Minneapolis and the police department had engaged in a pattern of conduct that deprived people of their rights including discrimination and excessive force.

The federal agreement required the department to review its use of force policies, to train officers on new, community-oriented policing strategies, increase supervision of officers and formalize officer evaluation policies, among other reforms.

What's next:

Minneapolis Mayor Frey and Chief Brian O'Hara are set to address the motion at a news conference Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m.

