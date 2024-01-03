Woman wanted in school bus near-miss in Pine County

A woman is accused of nearly hitting two children as they exited a school bus in northern Minnesota last month.

Brianna Johnson, 28, was charged in a warrant filed Tuesday for the near-miss in Pine County on December 21.

According to deputies, Johnson was behind the wheel of a truck that swerved around a van and sped past two children crossing County Road 41 in the Willow River area.

Video from the school bus shows the truck quickly speeding around a curve, swerving off the road around a van stopped for the school bus, and narrowly missing two kids by just feet. According to the charges, the driver of the van attempted to follow the truck, thinking the truck had actually hit one of the kids. But, the driver said they couldn't keep up with the speeds of the truck.

Deputies were able to track down the truck, parked in front of a home off Willow Street. However, no one answered the door when deputies knocked on the home. Checking the truck's registration, deputies learned the registered owner was dead.

On December 27, deputies shared a video from the school bus, seeking tips in the case.

The charges lay out a confusing situation, where one tipster told deputies the truck was being used by Johnson. Another caller told deputies that another man now owned the truck. But, when deputies questioned that man, he claimed he had sold it on Facebook prior to the December 21 incident.

However, inside the truck, deputies found lottery tickets they traced back to a convenience store in Sturgeon Lake. Reviewing the store's security video from December 21, they spotted the man who claimed to have sold the truck.

However, in a follow-up interview, the man admitted he had loaned the truck to Johnson while he attempted to repair her personal vehicle. But Johnson had never returned with the truck.

As of Tuesday, Johnson was still wanted in the case.