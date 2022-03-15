Woman trashes West St. Paul Target with a golf club

A woman in West St. Paul is in custody after damaging goods at a Target with a golf club.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Target employees evacuating the store to help keep customers safe.

Police say they don’t know why the woman entered the store and immediately started destroying goods, but say she grabbed a golf club at one point and began a rampage that destroyed fixtures and products throughout the entire store.

When police arrived to take her into custody, she was in the electronics section "actively damaging" property.

Police say they took the woman into custody without incident.

The Target remains closed as crews clean the building.