Woman shot in vehicle near St. John's Hospital in Maplewood

Maplewood police are looking for a suspect after a woman who was driving near St. John's Hospital was shot, according to the communications manager for Maplewood.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Beam Avenue.

Officials learned a woman was driving along Beam when she was shot. A young child was also in the car with her at the time.

Since she was so close to the hospital, she was able drive herself there, where she received treatment. She is in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation.

