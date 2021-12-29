Woman rescued after fall in cave at Minnehaha Falls

article

Fire crews worked on Wednesday to rescue a woman after a fall inside a cave at the frozen Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis.

Firefighters were called out to Minnehaha Falls just before 6 p.m. for the incident. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the victim was with another person deep inside the cave behind the frozen falls when she slipped and was unable to climb out.

Fire crews "scaled down the slippery stairs and rock embankment and cave dwelling with ropes and harnesses," the department says.

Crews splinted the woman's ankle and were able to haul her out. She was transported for evaluation at a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported.