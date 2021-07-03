Woman on tractor arrested after joining Rockwall 4th of July parade without permission, evading police

A 61-year-old woman was arrested while driving a tractor Saturday after police said she refused to cooperate with officers and parade officials by joining the Rockwall 4th of July Parade.

This happened at about 11:30 a.m., when police were called about Laurie Bostic causing a disturbance while driving a tractor in the Rockwall 4th of July Parade staging area near Utley Middle School.

Bostic was not allowed to take part in the parade route, but police said she refused to cooperate with parade officials and officers, and decided to join the parade anyways.

Police said she was driving dangerously and refused orders from officers, and they tried to pull her over, but she refused to stop while driving her tractor.

Officers forced her from the road, where she drove into a fence, and her tractor was then disabled.

Bostic was taken into custody and now faces charges of evading arrest, interference with a processional, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.