Woman lying in St. Paul street dies after being hit by vehicle

A 56-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car in St. Paul, Minnesota.

At 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Rice Street and Ivy Avenue, where they found a woman lying in a pool of blood near the southwest corner of the intersection, according to the St. Paul Police Department. She was not breathing.

St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived on scene and rendered aid to the victim. They loaded her into the ambulance, but she was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later.

A witness told officers he was driving north on Rice Street when he saw the woman lying in the middle of the intersection. He said he pulled over to help her, but before he could get out of his vehicle, he saw another vehicle driving south toward the victim.

The witness said he was "hanging out of his vehicle window, frantically waving his arms in an attempt to get the other vehicle to stop before it struck the woman lying in the street," according to a news release. The vehicle reportedly ran over the victim’s legs and continued south on Rice Street.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman has not been located. Police do not know why the victim was lying in the street.

The incident remains under investigation.