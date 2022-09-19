Woman killed in White Bear Lake crash Monday morning

A woman from North Branch was killed in a three-vehicle crash in White Bear Lake Township Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the 51-year-old woman was driving a Dodge Dart, attempting to turn left into a driveway from southbound on Highway 61, when she was rear-ended by the driver of a Ford Expedition.

The crash pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61, where the victim and her vehicle were struck head-on by the driver of a Volvo XC90, the report says.

The crash killed the North Branch woman, who was alone in her vehicle, the State Patrol's report shows. Her identity will be released Monday at 8 p.m.

The driver of the Ford Expedition, a 44-year-old woman from Chisago City, was not injured. Her passenger, a 15-year-old boy, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Regions Hospital.

The driver of the Volvo XC90, a 30-year-old White Bear Lake woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was taken to Regions Hospital.