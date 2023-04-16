Woman killed in fire in Dayton, Minn.

A woman was killed after a fire ripped through a mobile home in Dayton, Minnesota on Saturday.

Dayton firefighters responded to the fire on Crestwood Drive just after noon. As crews pulled up to the home, they learned a woman may still be inside the home.

Searching the home, firefighters found the woman near the front door. Sadly, officials say the woman did not survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Three cats were also killed in the blaze.