Maple Grove construction frustrates drivers in Dayton development
A big construction project in the northwest Twin Cities metro has people in both Dayton and Maple Grove upset.
Minnesotans ask forgiveness from Pardon Board
Convicted Minnesotans asked powerful state officials for mercy Thursday, the last people to do so before the state Pardon Board undergoes major changes to its membership.
Gov. Dayton signs $1.4B bonding bill to fund construction projects
Gov. Mark Dayton signed a $1.4 billion bonding bill Wednesday morning for construction projects around the state, despite some serious concerns.
Gov. Dayton vetoes Republican tax bill
Gov. Mark Dayton made good on his promise and vetoed the Republican tax bill Thursday morning while visiting a St. Paul elementary school.
Gov. Dayton and Sen. Fischbach meet for lunch
In the midst of an impending shuffling of political seats, Governor Mark Dayton and State Senator Michelle Fischbach met for lunch Friday afternoon to discuss the future.
Gov. Dayton calls for resignations after sexual harassment allegations
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton calls for resignations after a few members of state government were accused of sexual harassment.
Mediator: Dayton and Legislative leaders at 'impasse'
The mediator, ordered by the Minnesota Supreme Court, to help reconcile Governor Mark Dayton and leaders of the Minnesota Legislature, determined the two have reached an "impasse."
Gov. Dayton: Federal government holding up health insurance program that could help thousands
Governor Mark Dayton argues that the federal government is holding up a health insurance program that could save thousands in Minnesota.
Dayton appoints new Adjutant General of Minnesota National Guard
Governor Mark Dayton appointed Major General Jon A. Jenson as the 31st Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard.
Judge rules against Gov. Dayton's veto, restores Legislature funding
A judge ruled against Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton's veto and restored funding to the state legislature.
Police meet with Dayton over training fund
Governor Mark Dayton is taking some heat for remarks he made about a new fund to help better train police officers. Now he's clarifying those comments and meeting with police chiefs to help form better diversity training.
Dayton calls proposed Senate health care bill cuts 'catastrophic'
Governor Mark Dayton says the U.S. Senate’s proposed health care bill would have “catastrophic” effects on Minnesota health care.
Minnesota Lawmakers, Governor Dayton take fight to court
Minnesota Lawmakers and Governor Dayton take their fight to court.
Republicans sue Gov. Dayton over line-item veto of legislative funding
Republicans are following through on their attempt to sue Gov. Dayton over the line-item veto of legislative funding.
Minnesota: no longer the 'state that works'?
What experts are calling a 'constitutional crisis' is unfolding over the unprecedented move by Governor Mark Dayton to defund the state Legislature.
Legal battles ensue over Dayton's appropriation vetoes
State Congressional Republicans prepare for a legal battle over the constitutionality of Governor Mark Dayton's vetoes to strip the state Legislature of funding.
Dayton uses vetoes as leverage to call special session
As the budget debate continues, Governor Dayton uses his vetoes as leverage to call the legislature back for a special session.
Governor Dayton announces action on budget bills
Governor Mark Dayton announced his action on last week's budget bills in a press conference Tuesday.
After 75-hour special session, Minnesota budget deal done
It took three extra days, several sleepless nights and some horse-trading to win crucial Democratic votes, but Minnesota's Legislature finished passing the remainder of a $46 billion budget in a special session early Friday.
Battle to finalize budget continues
Lawmakers are going down to the wire as the time to finalize the budget is running out.