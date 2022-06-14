Woman killed after RV shot up in Minneapolis

article

A woman inside an RV parked in Minneapolis died after her camper was shot up Tuesday morning.

Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of the shooting on Girard Avenue North near Plymouth Avenue in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood.

At the scene, police found a woman in her 40s who had been mortally wounded by gunfire. Officers tried to resuscitate her but say she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it appears the woman was inside the RV with a man when shots came from outside. A short time later, a sedan was seen speeding away from the scene.

The investigation into the killing is ongoing, but police say it appears it was a targeted shooting.

"This is not a random shooting," explained Minneapolis police spokesperson Garrett Parten. "It occurred in the middle of a neighborhood in the middle of the morning. And for anybody who heard or saw what occurred this morning, it's extremely concerning."

"There's a better way to do it to deal with disagreements," added Parten. "We're asking people to please stop the gun violence. Put them down."

The recreational vehicle involved appears to be an older Midas RV. It's unclear what preceded shots being fired and police couldn't say if the couple had been living in the vehicle. The man inside the RV was not injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).