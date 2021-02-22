Woman injured in house fire in Minneapolis' Diamond Lake neighborhood

A woman was injured in a house fire in Minneapolis's Diamond Lake neighborhood overnight.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday at a 2.5-story house on the 5500 block of Clinton Avenue South, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. Firefighters said the fire was burning inside and outside the home when they arrived, and it spread quickly.

Crews quickly evacuated the two residents of the home. One of the residents, a woman, suffered burns to her head and needed medical treatment.

The home is a complete loss. Firefighters say luckily a neighbor was able to call in the fire when they did.

Advertisement

"These folks in the house, they did not have their cell phones so they were not able to call it in," MFD Battalion Chief Staffan Swanson said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.