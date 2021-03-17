Woman in her 70s dies from stabbing at south Minneapolis bus stop

Minneapolis police are investigating after a woman in her 70s died from a stabbing near a Metro Transit bus stop Wednesday morning, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Elder says Minneapolis police and Metro Transit police responded to Chicago Avenue S and Franklin Avenue E at 9:40 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. The incident happened in the waiting area for the bus stop.

When officers arrived they found the woman suffering from stab wounds. Emergency crews took her to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she later died.

Police are looking into whether crimes in the area are related to the incident. Investigators are planning to review video surveillance in the area.

The case remains under investigation.