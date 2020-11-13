Expand / Collapse search

Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Coon Rapids, Minnesota Thursday

By Allie Johnson
Published 
Coon Rapids
FOX 9
article

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 47 and University Avenue in Coon Rapids on Thursday, Nov. 12.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Coon Rapids, Minnesota Thursday night. 

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:10 p.m., law enforcement and medics responded to Highway 47 and University Avenue where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. 

The sheriff’s office says it appears a woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old Anoka man traveling north on Hwy. 47. 

The incident remains under investigation. 