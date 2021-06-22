Woman found dead in Lakeville parking lot, man in custody

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Lakeville, Minnesota early Tuesday morning.

The Lakeville Police Department said they received a call early Tuesday from Scott County to perform a welfare check on a woman near 203 Street and Icefall Trail. When police arrived on scene, they found the woman dead in the parking lot.

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a parking lot in Lakeville, Minnesota Tuesday morning. (FOX 9)

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and have a man in custody in connection to the incident.

They do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.