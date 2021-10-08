Woman found dead in Brainerd Lakes cabin, one in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting inside a Brainerd Lake area cabin late Thursday night.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a shooting at 23684 County Road 4 Lake Edward Township around 11:04 p.m. That address is the location of Cozy Bay Resort on Lake Edward.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man armed with a shotgun and a handgun. After negotiating with the man for several hours deputies were able to get him to leave the guns and take him into custody.

It was while searching a cabin nearby that deputies discovered the victim who it appeared had been shot.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of those involved are being withheld until family can be notified.