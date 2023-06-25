Woman found dead along Crow Wing County highway; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found along a highway south of Brainerd, Minnesota in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office deputies were called around 5:41 a.m. for the report of a person lying in the roadway off Highway 371, near the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road – about 11 miles southwest of Brainerd near Crow Wing Lake.

At the scene, officers discovered the body. Deputies and the Minnesota BCA are working to determine how the woman died. The sheriff's office said further updates will be available as the case progresses.