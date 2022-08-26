Woman found dead after apartment fire in North St. Paul

article

Police in North St. Paul are investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment fire Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say police and fire units responded to the fire on the 2200 block of South Avenue East around 6:30 p.m.

After firefighters made entry to the apartment, they found a woman dead inside.

How the woman died, or her name have not yet been released.

Authorities say they do not believe, based on the investigation so far, there is any danger to the public. The incident is still under investigation.