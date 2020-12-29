Woman dies after ATV falls through ice on northern Minnesota lake

A Brooklyn Park woman died Saturday after the ATV she was riding in fell through the ice on a lake in northern Minnesota.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Rose Peterson was riding in a 2021 Polaris Ranger with her husband, Kenneth, and 29-year-old daughter, Karissa, on Kabekona Lake southeast of Walker. They had been fishing and were heading back to their cabin when the ATV broke through the ice in about 18 feet of water.

Two other family members were following on snowmobiles and witnessed the ATV go through the ice. The ATV quickly submerged with the occupants in the enclosed cab.

Ryan Peterson, 36, saw all three of the victims come to the water’s surface. He was able to pull them all out of the water and up onto the ice where he began performing CPR on his mother, who was unresponsive.

Ryan and his son were able to transport all three victims by snowmobile to their cabin on the lake, where they were met by first responders from the Lakeport Township and an ambulance.

First responders continued CPR on Rose. She was first transported to a hospital in Bemidji and then airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, where she was later pronounced dead.

Karissa was transported to Sanford Hospital where she received treatment.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.