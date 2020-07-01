Woman dead after shooting during 'disturbance' at Trend Bar in St. Paul, police say

One woman is dead after a shooting at a bar in St. Paul, Minnesota overnight.

At 1:15 a.m., police received a 911 call about a disturbance at the Trend Bar and Lounge on the 1500 block of University Avenue, St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders said. When officers arrived, they learned a private vehicle had brought a woman with a gunshot wound to Regions Hospital, where she died.

Officers learned the woman was shot during the disturbance at the bar. Linders could not provide information regarding the nature of the disturbance. He did not know yet whether the shooting took place inside or outside the bar.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are investigating. No arrests have been made.

“We’re hopeful that they can find the person who pulled the trigger,” Linders said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

Linders said gun violence is up in St. Paul compared to last year, following a nationwide trend.

“Unfortunately, like other communities across the country, St. Paul has not been immune to the increase in gun violence,” he said. “I can tell you that we’ve had at least 95, perhaps now 96, people shot so far this year in the city. Last year at this time we were at 70. So, that’s a big increase. I can tell you our report of shots fired in the middle of June were up at least 130 percent. I don’t have the number for the second half of June, but year to date through June 15, they were up 130 percent.”

This is the 17th homicide in St. Paul this year. Last year, at this time, the city had seen 12 homicides.