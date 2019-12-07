Woman, boy rushed to hospital after car hit by train near Duluth, Minn.

A woman and boy were rushed to a hospital in Duluth, Minnesota on Saturday after a car was hit by a train.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash in Thomson Township around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies say the 41-year-old woman and 10-year-old boy were both taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth after the crash. Their condition is not known at this time. The sheriff's office is now investigating what happened prior to the collision.

Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota DNR, and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are assisting deputies with the investigation.

The names of the woman and boy have not been released as deputies work to notify family members.