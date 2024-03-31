Woman arrested, 2 law enforcement officers injured after standoff in Burnsville

article

Burnsville police say a woman was arrested, and two Tri-City Tactical Team members sustained minor injuries after an hours-long standoff that started just south of Buck Hill on Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of a gunshot near the 15800 block of Buck Hill Road, inside the Sunny Acres Mobile Home Park, around 8:30 p.m. Police then determined that the gunshot came from inside a home and that the woman who fired the shot was still inside.

Authorities say they then issued a shelter-in-place order and evacuated some of the nearby homes because of the threat.

Police tried to contact and negotiate with the suspect throughout the night. Authorities say that at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a K9 was deployed to apprehend the suspect and she was taken into custody. She was then taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two injured law enforcement officers were also taken to the hospital for medical treatment, police said. They have since been released, but authorities did not provide details on how they were injured.

Police have lifted the shelter-in-place order and say they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.