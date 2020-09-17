Wisconsin's new COVID-19 cases surge above 2,500, a new daily record

article

For the second time in two days, and the fifth time since the start of the month, Wisconsin has reported a new daily high for coronavirus cases.

Friday, the state reported 2,533 new cases in one day but only seven new deaths. The increase in cases has also sent the seven-day average for the stay spiking upwards.

A record number of new COVID-19 cases in the state of Wisconsin Thursday contributed to a 2-week case spike that ranks third nationally. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

The percent positive rate has been high, leading up to the case spike. Thursday, the rate was more than 19 percent. The rate has been over 10 percent for nine consecutive days. More than 12,000 Wisconsinites were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Compared to other states, Wisconsin has seen the third-highest case increase over the last two weeks, with cases growing 62 percent in that time. The state ranks fifth nationally in percentage case increases over the last week as well with 54 percent.

The increase in cases comes as Wisconsin has also increased its testing capacity. Thursday, the state tested a record-high 29,445 in one day. However, testing has remained within a typical range leading up to Thursday.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.