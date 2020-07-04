Wisconsin sets new daily high for positive COVID-19 tests with 738 new confirmed cases but no new deaths

Wisconsin has set a new daily high for new positive COVID-19 tests, state officials report.

Saturday, the state reported 738 new cases, the most it has had in one day since the start of the pandemic, surpassing a late May total by five cases.

At the same time, the state did not report any new deaths from COVID-19, as daily death numbers have slowed somewhat in recent weeks. Since the start of the pandemic, Wisconsin has reported 796 deaths.

On May 29, the previous record high for new cases, the state reported 18 new deaths and 71 over the course of four days in late May. In the past week, Wisconsin has seen 30 COVID-19 deaths.

At the same time, the state is seeing fewer hospitalized patients, with currently 235 hospitalized with COVID-19 while 129 await test results. Of those patients, 67 are in the ICU.

However, the data shows the percentage of positive tests has increased recently, with more than 10 percent of tests being positive on Saturday.

Advertisement

Like Minnesota, Wisconsin is also seeing more cases among younger adults, with nearly one-fourth of confirmed cases being patients ages 20 to 29 and more than half of the confirmed cases being patients age 39 or younger.

Wisconsin currently has the capacity to perform more than 19,000 tests per day, an increase greater than 25 percent since the start of June.