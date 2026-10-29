Minnesota measles cases reach 80, highest since 1990

The Brief Minnesota health officials say that the state has reached a total of 80 cases this year, which is the highest number of cases in a single year since 1990. Officials say that all the cases, besides two, have been among people who have not received their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. 71% of those cases have been children. There have been more than 4,500 measles cases reported in the United States so far this year.



Minnesota has reached its highest measles case total in 36 years as health officials urge people to check their vaccination records.

Minnesota measles total reaches 80

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said Minnesota has now recorded 80 measles cases in 2026, the most the state has seen in a single year since 1990.

What we know:

According to MDH, all but two of the cases were among people who had not received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. MDH also said 71% of the cases have been in children younger than 18.

"The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is well-tested, highly effective and provides long-lasting protection," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. "We strongly advise anyone who is recommended to receive the MMR vaccine and has not been vaccinated to contact their healthcare provider and get vaccinated now."

Why you should care:

MDH said most people who get measles recover, but the disease can cause lifelong complications or even death. Health officials said more than 4,500 measles cases have been reported in the U.S. so far this year.

READ MORE: US measles cases surpass 4,500, more than double last year's total

Health officials said that makes vaccination especially important right now to help prevent those serious risks.

Why officials expect more cases

Over the past year, MDH said it identified several clusters of measles cases that started with people who traveled within the United States. Health officials said there is a historic amount of measles circulating in the country, and they expect Minnesota to see more cases in the coming weeks and months.

Local perspective:

MDH said measles is very contagious and a single introduction into a community with low vaccination coverage can quickly lead to outbreaks.

Health officials said vaccination rates dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic and have not returned to earlier levels. They said that leaves many people vulnerable, especially children, while vaccination also helps protect people who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young, are pregnant or have certain medical conditions.