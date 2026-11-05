PopUp Bagels opening first-ever Minnesota location in Minneapolis

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The Brief PopUp Bagels will open its first-ever Minnesota location in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis on Nov. 6. The "Not Famous but Known" bagel brand serves a variety of bagels that aren’t cut or made into sandwiches – instead made to be ripped apart and dipped into schmear spread. Its owners say the store could be the first of many, with plans to open up to 10 locations throughout the Twin Cities in the years ahead.



Known for their specialty "Grip, Rip and Dip" style of bagels, PopUp Bagels plans to open its first-ever Minnesota location in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis as part of a planned expansion throughout the Midwest.

PopUp Bagels opens

What we know:

The "Not Famous but Known" bagel brand serves a variety of bagels that aren’t cut or made into sandwiches – instead made to be ripped apart and dipped into schmear spread.

If you’ve heard the name, it’s likely due to social media, as the brand has built a sizable following that often creates widespread anticipation for new, limited offerings as the brand continues to expand across the U.S.

Dig deeper:

A North Loop location in Minneapolis, slated to open its doors at 107 3rd Avenue North on Nov. 6, plans to offer a location-exclusive LTO Old Dutch Spicy Cheddar and Sour Cream Schmear, inspired by the region's iconic potato chips.

The storefront will be led by Minnesota partner Dan Daquisto and Alex Smereczniak of Hustle & Dough, according to a press release from the company.

The company holds development rights for 10 PopUp Bagels locations across Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and portions of Western Wisconsin, with initial development focused primarily in Minnesota.

"PopUp Bagels is truly a different kind of bagel experience. We don't do sandwiches; we serve every bagel hot and straight from the oven," Daquisto tells FOX 9. "It's all about bringing people together over great bagels in a fun, shareable way. I’m so excited to bring that unique experience to my hometown of Minneapolis."

The backstory:

The popular chain, which began in 2021 in the backyard of founder/owner Adam Goldberg in Westport, Connecticut, has already spread into the Midwest via Chicago.

What's next:

The Minnesota shop plans to offer walk-in ordering, advance pickup and catering options.

Looking ahead, the company says it plans to open up to 10 stores throughout the Twin Cities in the coming years.