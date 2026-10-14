Wisconsin measles outbreak rises to 267 cases as spread continues

The Brief As of Oct. 13, Wisconsin has 267 confirmed measles cases in 2026, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The department says measles is spreading locally in Grant, Iowa, Lafayette and Vernon counties, with additional cases reported in Rock, Marathon and Chippewa counties. Health officials say the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is the best protection, with two doses about 97% effective.



Wisconsin health officials say measles is still spreading locally as cases continue to show up across several counties.

Wisconsin measles cases

What we know:

As of Oct. 13, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says it has confirmed 267 measles cases in Wisconsin so far in 2026.

DHS officials say the outbreak in Grant, Iowa, Lafayette and Vernon counties includes 237 confirmed cases and six probable cases, while also reporting five probable cases in Rock County, six confirmed cases in Marathon County and 11 confirmed cases in Chippewa County.

Dig deeper:

The DHS says that measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that can spread through the air and through direct contact with people who are infected. Symptoms are typically expected to start 10 to 21 days after exposure.

Cases can ultimately result in pneumonia, brain damage and deafness, and can sometimes be fatal.

What you can do:

Officials say the best way to prevent measles is vaccination with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

According to the department, two doses are about 97% effective at preventing measles, while one dose is about 93% effective.

The DHS says people most at risk are those who are not vaccinated or do not know their vaccination status, especially unvaccinated young children and other non-immune adults.