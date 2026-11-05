Mystic Lake Amphitheater faces noise study after complaints from neighbors

The Brief Shakopee City Council approved a $140,000 investigation into noise complaints surrounding Mystic Lake Amphitheater. Shakopee officials say they are focusing on changes they can control, even as weather conditions complicate efforts to reduce noise. Mystic Lake Amphitheater welcomed more than half a million concertgoers across 41 shows during its inaugural season.



Mystic Lake Amphitheater officially opened to the public in June, and since then, thousands of music fans have enjoyed concerts at the new venue.

But some who live in and around Shakopee aren't happy with the noise coming from the amphitheater, and now Shakopee City Council is taking action.

Mystic Lake Amphitheater noise investigation

What we know:

Shakopee City Council approved a "sound monitoring and bass investigation" at Mystic Lake Amphitheater during its Wednesday meeting.

The city approved a professional services agreement with GZA Environmental to conduct the investigation.

The company will look at areas where there have been noise complaints, set up temporary sound monitors and make recommendations for potential changes.

Live Nation Entertainment, which owns Mystic Lake Amphitheater, will be able to access the data. The Shakopee Police Department will be able to see the data in real time.

The backstory:

According to the City of Shakopee, Live Nation had already made several changes as of September, including installing sound-dampening materials inside the venue and adjusting the placement of upper speakers to direct sound downward.

The company also reduced speaker volume in outer gathering areas and sent staff to locations where residents reported noise concerns to measure sound levels.

City officials have also been in contact with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency about additional equipment that could be used to monitor noise in surrounding neighborhoods.

The city says weather conditions, including cloud cover, wind direction, humidity and temperature, can affect how far sound travels from the venue.

What they're saying:

Shakopee Director of Planning and Development Michael Kerski says there are some variables they can't control, like the weather, but their focus is on the things they can control.

During the meeting, Kerski said sound consultants told the city that certain weather conditions could cause sound to travel as far as 9 or 10 miles.

He also acknowledged that some concerts may still be audible outside the venue despite efforts to control the sound.

The goal, Kerski said, is for sound to be contained within the facility as much as possible during normal operations.

Mystic Lake Amphitheater's economic impact

By the numbers:

The investigation comes as we're getting our first glimpse at the new venue's economic impact.

In 41 concerts, Mystic Lake Amphitheater saw more than half a million music fans.

According to Oxford Economics, the amphitheater generated $158 million in visitor spending at local hotels, restaurants and shops.

Officials also say 40% of concertgoers traveled more than 50 miles to catch a show there.

What's next for Mystic Lake Amphitheater?

What's next:

The total agreement for the sound investigation is $130,000, plus an additional $10,000 in contingency funding.

The agreement includes evaluating potential sound mitigation measures and developing a permanent sound monitoring system.

However, the funding is just for the study and related consulting services, not for the purchase or installation of any recommended equipment.

During the meeting, officials referenced an estimated additional cost of $100,000 to $150,000 for equipment.

The investigation will be funded through an acoustic impact fee. Mayor Matt Lehman said the funding arrangement means there will be no budget impact.

Work is expected to begin this offseason, with field-testing to occur during concerts in 2027.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear what changes, if any, will be recommended to address the noise complaints or how much those changes could cost.