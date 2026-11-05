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Minnesota drought conditions improve following recent rain

By
FOX 9
Drought
Published November 5, 2026 11:42 AM CST
Published November 5, 2026 11:42 AM CST
article

Image shows the U.S. Drought Monitor's map of Minnesota. (Supplied)

The Brief

    • The majority of Minnesota is still in a drought, but conditions are less severe following recent rainfall.
    • The U.S. Drought Monitor shows almost half of the state is abnormally dry, an improvement over the moderate to severe drought conditions reported across much of the state last week.
    • This comes after a multi-day system broke several daily rainfall records across Minnesota earlier this week.

(FOX 9) - Much of Minnesota is still technically in a drought despite recent record-breaking rain this week, but conditions have improved. 

READ MORE: Minnesota rainfall totals: How much rain fell this week?

Minnesota drought persists, but conditions not as severe

Minnesota drought conditions as of Nov. 5, 2026.  (FOX 9)

Big picture view:

Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that almost half of the state, 45.72%, is under abnormally dry conditions, which is the least severe drought category.

Moderate drought conditions are impacting 24.92% of Minnesota, while 2.86% of the state is currently facing severe drought, according to the drought monitor. 

This is an improvement over conditions reported just last week, when 35.55% of the state was under a moderate drought and 24.52% was experiencing a severe drought. 

Minnesota drought conditions as of Oct. 29, 2026.  (FOX 9)

Rainfall total since Monday

MN weather: Drying out Thursday after days of rain
MN weather: Drying out Thursday after days of rain

MN weather: Drying out Thursday after days of rain

After several days of soaking rain, Minnesota is finally drying out Thursday. The Twin Cities metro saw 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain, while more than 3 inches fell across parts of northeastern Minnesota. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has more on the rain totals and the latest forecast.

The backstory:

Rain began falling on Monday and is finally wrapping up Thursday morning, leaving behind impressive rainfall totals across Minnesota, especially for November.

The multi-day system also broke several daily rainfall records across the state. 

The Twin Cities recorded 0.66 inches of rain by 7 p.m. Tuesday, breaking a 56-year-old daily rainfall record for Nov. 3. In northern Minnesota, Hibbing recorded 2.18 inches of rain Monday, shattering its previous daily record of 0.53 inches set in 1992, according to the National Weather Service.

The Source: This story uses information from the U.S. Drought Monitor and the FOX 9 weather forecast.

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