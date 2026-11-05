Minnesota drought conditions improve following recent rain

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The Brief The majority of Minnesota is still in a drought, but conditions are less severe following recent rainfall. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows almost half of the state is abnormally dry, an improvement over the moderate to severe drought conditions reported across much of the state last week. This comes after a multi-day system broke several daily rainfall records across Minnesota earlier this week.



Much of Minnesota is still technically in a drought despite recent record-breaking rain this week, but conditions have improved.

READ MORE: Minnesota rainfall totals: How much rain fell this week?

Minnesota drought persists, but conditions not as severe

Minnesota drought conditions as of Nov. 5, 2026. (FOX 9)

Big picture view:

Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that almost half of the state, 45.72%, is under abnormally dry conditions, which is the least severe drought category.

Moderate drought conditions are impacting 24.92% of Minnesota, while 2.86% of the state is currently facing severe drought, according to the drought monitor.

This is an improvement over conditions reported just last week, when 35.55% of the state was under a moderate drought and 24.52% was experiencing a severe drought.

Minnesota drought conditions as of Oct. 29, 2026. (FOX 9)

Rainfall total since Monday

The backstory:

Rain began falling on Monday and is finally wrapping up Thursday morning, leaving behind impressive rainfall totals across Minnesota, especially for November.

The multi-day system also broke several daily rainfall records across the state.

The Twin Cities recorded 0.66 inches of rain by 7 p.m. Tuesday, breaking a 56-year-old daily rainfall record for Nov. 3. In northern Minnesota, Hibbing recorded 2.18 inches of rain Monday, shattering its previous daily record of 0.53 inches set in 1992, according to the National Weather Service.