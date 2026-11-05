Highway 100 shooting stemmed from 'Muddy' rival gang dispute: Charges

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The Brief Two more men are charged for their alleged involvement in a shooting that temporarily shut down Highway 100 in St. Louis Park back in September. Charging documents say the shooting victims are members of the criminal "Muddy" gang and the suspects are members of a rival gang. Another suspect arrested in the shooting is believed to be associated with a gang known as "1300." The shooting is connected to a rash of retaliatory gang violence in the west metro earlier this year.



Police have arrested two more men in connection to a shooting that temporarily shut down Highway 100 after a driver was shot in the ankle.

Ayub Abdirashiid Said, 19, of Coon Rapids, and Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed, 20, are both charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault.

Investigators have tied the incident to a string of gang-related violence in the west metro that involved a shooting at high school homecoming football game, 100 shots fired during an incident in Bloomington, as well as shots fired at a basketball court near Our Lady of Grace Church.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection to St. Louis Park Highway 100 shooting

2 more charged for Highway 100 shooting

Timeline:

Police responded to a reported shooting in the southbound lanes of Highway 100 in St. Louis Park just after 6 p.m. on Sept. 30.

They then found a white Honda Accord that was struck by six gunshots and a driver who was shot in the ankle.

The two victims in the Honda, including the injured driver, said they were followed by a black Hyundai Sonata with a dark tint, dark wheels and a MN license plate that started with the letter "Z."

Back in October, police arrested the registered owner of that Hyundai Sonata, 19-year-old Abdisalan Ali, from Blaine. Court records alleged he is associated with the gang known as "1300."

Further investigation identified Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed and Ayub Abdirashiid Said as passengers in the Sonata during the shooting. The criminal complaint alleges that they opened fire on the Honda while Ali drove the Sonata.

The criminal complaint states investigators used phone location data to tie them to the area of the shooting.

Authorities also uncovered messages and images that showed the suspects bragging about past shootings and displaying the "Muddy" gang hand sign upside down as a sign of disrespect to "Muddy," according to the complaint.

Police also report finding a screenshot of East African men with the caption "BIG SLP" written across it. The complaint states "SLP" is a criminal street gang known to be feuding with "Muddy," and that Ali, Mohamed and Said are all affiliated with "SLP."

West Metro shootings

The backstory:

A shooting at an Eden Prairie homecoming football game left two people injured and caused the game to be postponed.

In late July, police responded to Yancey Park on a report of a large gathering and gunfire. Nobody was hurt in the incident, but police are offering a $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

On Sept. 22, Edina police responded to a report of gunfire at Our Lady of Grace Church. Nobody was hurt in that incident, but shots were fired as a group of people were playing basketball near the parking lot. A search warrant revealed more than 50 shots were fired, and the investigation indicates there were multiple shooters.