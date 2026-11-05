Minnesota measles cases continue to rise among unvaccinated patients

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 59 new measles cases this week, all in people who are unvaccinated. Most of the new cases are tied to Todd County, while one Scott County case was linked to international travel, according to the department. Minnesota officials have reported 139 measles cases since mid-September, and the department is urging residents to get vaccinated



Minnesota health officials say they are seeing a rise in measles cases among unvaccinated patients – a disease once considered eradicated throughout the U.S.

Minnesota measles cases

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says it has reported 59 new confirmed measles cases this week, all of which were among people who were unvaccinated. Officials have confirmed with FOX 9 that the median age of those infected is 9.5-years-old.

Dig deeper:

Since mid-September, Minnesota officials have reported 139 measles cases, according to MDH.

The vast majority of the new cases came from known exposures tied to existing cases in Todd County, officials say.

The department also reported one new case in Scott County that was not connected to existing cases and was exposed during international travel.

MDH officials have confirmed with FOX 9 that the median age of those infected was 9.5 years old.

Big picture view:

On Thursday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) officials provided an update that an infant had died as part of a measles outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin, the first death of this kind reported since 1990.

MDH confirmed measles cases throughout Minnesota by county as of Nov. 5, 2026.

Officials urge vaccination

Why you should care:

While most people recover from measles, MDH said the illness can become severe enough to require hospitalization or can have long-term health impacts.

If left untreated, measles can lead to life-threatening complications, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

Two doses of the vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles – a disease that was once considered eradicated throughout the U.S.

The department said prevention is key and urged unvaccinated Minnesotans to get vaccinated now and talk with a health care provider if they have questions.

What's next:

MDH said it has been working closely with local public health partners who are directly engaging with communities to educate Minnesotans to protect themselves against measles.

In an update on Thursday, the department also said it has secured an additional vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support local health departments as they continue vaccine outreach.