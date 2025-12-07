Superior, Wis. police officer shot, suspect arrested after crashing into school

The Brief A Superior, Wisconsin, police officer was treated and released after a shooting that stemmed from a domestic dispute. The suspect was also struck by gunfire and is in custody after crashing into a nearby school. The case is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.



A shootout in Superior, Wisconsin, led to a police officer and a suspect both being struck by gunfire before the suspect crashed a vehicle into a school.

Officer, suspect shot in Superior, Wisconsin

Police response:

Police say they responded to a possible domestic dispute at about 2:44 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.

Officers then stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Tower Avenue and North 37th Street in Superior that they believe was connected to the dispute.

Law enforcement officials say the driver then stepped out of the vehicle and fired a gun at police, striking one of the officers. The officer who was hit and another officer then shot back, striking the suspect.

The suspect then drove away before crashing into a school. Police then arrested the suspect shortly after 7 a.m.

Shooting aftermath:

The suspect was treated at a hospital before being booked into jail.

The officer was also treated and released from the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Further information on the suspect has not yet been released.