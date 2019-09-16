Wisconsin man crashes in Stearns Co. after reaching for dropped food in pickup truck

article

A Wisconsin man was hospitalized in Stearns County Saturday after he crashed his pickup truck while trying to retrieve food that had fallen on the floor while driving.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff Office, the crash occurred on County Road 75 in Lynden Township just before 3 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 51-year-old Amery man was heading east on CR 75 when he swerved into the south ditch of the highway, hit a field approach and went airborne.

The investigation showed he was reaching for food he dropped onto the floor. Alcohol also appears to be a factor in the crash.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.