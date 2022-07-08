Wisconsin man believed responsible for multiple crimes asked to turn himself in

Authorities in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, are hoping a man they believe is responsible for multiple crimes will turn himself in.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office believes Michael Parent is responsible for stealing three vehicles and falsely reporting a house fire.

Parent has not been charged in connection to any of these crimes at this point, though St. Croix County says he has a lengthy criminal history.

Part of the county’s concern is they believe Parent has been committing these crimes while wearing an EMS hat.

They are hoping Parent will turn himself in before something more serious happens. Authorities are also asking anyone with information about Parent's whereabouts to contact the tipline via tipline@sccwi.gov.