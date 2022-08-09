Wisconsin Primary Election: GOP's Michels endorsed by Trump, governor's race

Business owner Tim Michels wants to be Wisconsin’s next governor. Before that can happen, he has to defeat three other Republican gubernatorial candidates in the Aug. 9 primary.

His biggest opponent is former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Michels’ launched his campaign in April. Michels has said in the past that he is a conservative businessman with outsider experience.

Michels co-owns Michels Corp., a construction company, with more than 8,000 employees that builds pipelines, bridges and electric utilities. Michels is also an Army veteran.

Tim Michels speaks at the 2022 Wisconsin Republican Convention

Michels is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Four days before the primary, Trump held a rally in Waukesha County in support of Michels. Throughout his campaign, Michels has considered himself as someone with outsider experience with plans to fix Wisconsin’s economy using his business background. In mid-July campaign finance reports revealed Michels spent nearly $12 million of his own money in his campaign.

This isn’t the first time Michels dabbled in politics. He ran for U.S. Senate 18 years ago, but he lost. He’s likely hoping things are different in 2022. A June Marquette Law School Poll shows the gubernatorial race is close. Michels came in first with 27%. His opponent, Kleefisch, isn’t far behind with 26%.

If Michels wins the primary election, he will face Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.