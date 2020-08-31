Wisconsin bicycle route recognized by national organization, crosses entire state

article

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) approved U.S. Bike Route (USBR) 30 and USBR 230 as Wisconsin’s first nationally designated bicycle routes.

The 269-mile USBR 30 crosses the state from east to west. It begins in Milwaukee, at Lake Michigan, and ends in Bluff Siding, on the Mississippi River.

The route uses multiple types of existing bicycling infrastructure, including:

state and county bike trails

local roads and bike paths

state and county highways

USBR 230 is an alternate leg, providing routing directions for use when the Merrimac Ferry (Colsac III) is not in operation.

USBR 30/230 guides bicyclists through more than 160 miles of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WisDNR) state and county trails. Many of these trails are converted former railroad corridors, including:

Advertisement

Hank Aaron State Trail (State Trail)

Oak Leaf Trail (Milwaukee County Trail)

New Berlin Trail (Waukesha County Trail)

Glacial Drumlin State Trail (State Trail)

Capital City State Trail (State Trail)

400 State Trail (State Trail)

Elroy Sparta State Trail (State Trail)

La Crosse River State Trail (State Trail)

Great River State Trail (State Trail)

New Berlin Trail (State Trail)

Oak Leaf Trail (State Trail)

CLICK HERE to view a map and turn-by-turn directions available on the WisDOT website.

The U.S. Bicycle Route System (USBRS) is an evolving national network of bicycle routes. Currently, more than 14,000 miles are established in 29 states and Washington DC.

