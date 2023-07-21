You can score VIP tickets to Taylor Swift's last U.S. tour stop just by dancing

Daily Harvest is celebrating the launch of its food products in grocery stores with a dance party that could land you VIP tickets to see Taylor Swift – and travel money to get there.

The company, which sells pre-made smoothies, bowls, soups and more, is giving away 10 pairs of VIP tickets to Swift’s Aug. 7 show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, plus $1,000 to spend on travel. It’s the last stop of the wildly popular Eras tour.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Empower Field At Mile High on July 14, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift’s Eras Tour has already grossed more than $300 million, FOX Business reports. With her international dates, the tour is expected to rake in more than $1 billion.

The 52-stop tour sold a record-breaking 2.4 million tickets on its first day of sales, the most for any artist in a single day.

And her tour isn’t just causing traffic jams and "Swiftie" mania – it’s also helping local economies. According to Business Insider, hotel prices more than tripled in anticipation of the tour in some cities, including Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and Kansas City, Missouri.

Earlier this month, Swift’s "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.

How to win Taylor Swift tickets

To enter, Daily Harvest says you have to post a video of yourself on TikTok or Instagram "dancing, stepping or strutting down the freezer aisle at your local grocery store."

"Make sure to #DHFruitVegEra, tag @DailyHarvest, and use our official F+V Era sound," the company said.

Participants will get "bonus points" if they film the video in a grocery store where Daily Harvest is sold, show a Daily Harvest product in the video and tag the store. You don’t have to visit a grocery store that sells Daily Harvest products to enter.

"Winners will be selected by our judges who are looking for creativity — so bring the energy and do YOU," the company said.

The contest closes at 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 2. Winners will be chosen the same day.

