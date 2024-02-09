Willmar shooting: Officer, victim identified by BCA

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified both the officer involved and a man who was shot when he reportedly charged at him with a knife during a 911 response in Willmar, Minnesota.



According to the BCA, Jerry Jones, 33, of Willmar was shot multiple times and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Michael Holme fired his department handgun. He has 17 years of law enforcement experience, the BCA says.

On Feb. 4, the Willmar Police Department said Holme responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the report of a man who said he had been threatened with a knife on 4th Street SW at Litchfield Avenue SW.

At the scene, while speaking with the victim, police say Jones, "charged out of a nearby doorway at the officer, wielding the knife."

"The officer immediately attempted to get away from the suspect, gave repeated commands, and drew his handgun," the department wrote in a news release. "The suspect continued to advance and threaten the officer with the knife. The officer fired his handgun, stopping the assault and the suspect fled."

According to the BCA, Holme backed away while ordering Jones to drop the knife, but Jones continued to run toward him brandishing the knife.

Holme fell backwards onto the ground, and while Jones was standing over him, slashing at him with the knife when Holme fired his gun, the BCA says.

Jones ran away after being shot and was arrested two blocks away.

Police gave aid until he was taken by ambulance to Rice Memorial Hospital.

According to a news release, BCA crime scene personnel recovered a utility knife at the scene. Holme was wearing a body camera that captured the incident.

The shooting happened only days after another use-of-force incident in Willmar, during which a 75-year-old man died after a Kandiyohi deputy fired a Taser during an eviction.