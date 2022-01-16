Willmar, Minn. police arrest man who they say fired shot at officer

A man is in custody after police say he fired a shot at an officer Saturday night during a traffic stop in Willmar, Minnesota.

Officers say the 36-year-old suspect is expected to face charges of assault, fleeing a police officer, and a felon in possession of a firearm connected to the incident. Police say he also is wanted on a federal weapons charge.

The incident began shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday when the officer pulled over a Jeep on the 100 block of High Avenue. As the Jeep pulled to a stop, police say the driver jumped out and fired a single shot at the officer.

Police say the officer was uninjured and able to radio for backup. With aerial help from Minnesota State Patrol, police set up a perimeter and ultimately found the suspect hiding in a garage off Ella Avenue around midnight.

Police say the man refused to come out of the garage and officers used less-lethal tactics to eventually take the suspect into custody around 2:30 a.m.

The suspect had several "self-inflicted" injuries and was treated at a hospital before being moved to the county jail.