Wildfire 50% contained at Scenic State Park in northern Minnesota

A wildfire in Scenic State Park in northern Minnesota is about 50 percent contained, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

According to the DNR, the wildfire spans about 10 acres and is located about 3.5 miles southeast of Big Fork, Minnesota. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

The park is still open, but the two hike-in backcountry campsites on Pine Lake have been closed because they are so close to the wildfire. Chase Point and Lodge campgrounds remain open. Stricter burning restrictions will be in effect for Itasca County starting early Friday morning.

This wildfire comes amid high fire danger across the state. A Fire Weather Watch will also be in effect for a large portion of Minnesota, starting Friday.