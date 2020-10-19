Wild Mountain keeps up tradition of being first ski area to open

article

Ski and snowboard season has officially begun in Minnesota.

Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls is opening Monday—keeping up its over 40-year tradition of being the first ski area to open in Minnesota each year. Staff told FOX 9 they started making snow at 11 p.m. Sunday night.

The terrain park and rope tow will be open from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Services will be limited, however, and there will be no food and beverage services, lessons or equipment rentals.

Going forward, operations will be day to day based on the weather forecast. The ski area may be closed Tuesday, staff said.

Wild Mountain has new owners this year who are excited to keep up the tradition of being the first ski area in the state to open every year, according to a staff member. Last year, the ski area opened on Oct. 29 and the year before that it opened on Oct. 21.