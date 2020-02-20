Expand / Collapse search

Why the IRS may be knocking on your door during tax season this year

Published 
Consumer
FOX 5 NY
article

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 photo shows the W-4 form in New York. The majority of individual taxpayers in the U.S. are eligible to file their taxes for free, yet many may be unaware or confused by how to do so. Improvements have been made and

Expand

NEW YORK - Taxpayers who make six-figure salaries and have a history of filing late returns could get a visitor this filing season. 

The IRS is stepping up unannounced house calls to those people to remind them to file their taxes on time.

The agency says payment plans can be arranged for taxpayers who cannot pay the total bill to Uncle Sam.

The IRS also reminds people that they need to file on time, even if they can’t pay. 

The agency is stepping up face-to-face visits after hiring more revenue officers.

NEW W-4 FORM FOR 2020

The IRS has come up with a tip sheet so you know it's really the IRS knocking on your door.  It says the agency will never demand immediate payment or demand that you pay taxes without the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

Field agents will not threaten to bring in local police, immigration officers or other law-enforcement to have you arrested for not paying.  The IRS also cannot revoke your driver's license, business licenses or immigration status.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------